Halle Berry considers homeschooling a 'nightmare'

Los Angeles: Halle Berry finds homeschooling a difficult process. Berry is the mother of Nahla, 12, and Maceo, six. She feels her children haven't studied much since schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports etonline.com.

"It's a nightmare for me. It's a nightmare. This is like a wash of a semester. They're really just not learning anything and it's hard. I have a six year old, and what I learned is that when six year olds see other six year olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there's 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and colour because there's 25 other ones doing it," she said.

Berry added: "At home, there's not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realise they're at home but yet they're at school, it's really been a challenge."

But she has been enjoying the extra time she's getting with her kids. "We have been making good use of the time when they're not in school. When I'm not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don't often get to have, so there is the silver lining," she further said.