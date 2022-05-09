Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar's song 'Designer' to release on May 19

Singers Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh have collaborated for the first time for Bhushan Kumar's one of the most anticipated songs of the year.

Titled ‘Designer’, the song promises to be a visual treat and it also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

The producer has mounted the song on an extravagant scale fit for this breakthrough collaboration.

"The Collab we have all been waiting for 🤩 @YoYohoneysingh × @gururandhawa x @divyakhoslakumar The showstoppers are here to start the show! #Designer releasing on 19th May," the makers announced on Monday along with the first look of the song.

‘Designer’ will be out on May 19 and we can’t wait to see the music heavyweights come together in this ambitious track directed by Mihir Gulati.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:12 PM IST