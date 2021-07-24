Guru Purnima 2021: Dusshyant Wag, Parull Chaudhry, Zohaeb Farooqui and other celebs share life lessons learnt from their gurus

I also consider Madhuri Dixit Nene as my guru since childhood. The way she carried herself and seeing her perform gave me confidence. I am where I am because of them. Also, I am my own guru. The person that I was in the past guides and stops me from repeating my mistakes, and has shaped me into someone better. I have also learnt a lot from the people I have worked with in the industry.

Zohaeb Farooqui: Focus more and think less is my mantra! For the past six years I’ve been training with my team in MMA, dance, etc. I have learnt a lot from them. Be it directly or indirectly, they have become my gurus for life. I dedicate this day to those who have worked as hard as me to teach and groom me.