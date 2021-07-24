Guru Purnima 2021: Dusshyant Wag, Parull Chaudhry, Zohaeb Farooqui and other celebs share life lessons learnt from their gurus

Nikkiey Chawla: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, I would like to thank the teachers and people who have taught me life lessons. I have had many teachers in my life. For instance, my mother, Nisha Chawla, who taught me to be honest and a good-hearted person. Then, my teacher, Vidya Tikari, who taught me to do my own makeup and encouraged me to be strong and make my own decisions.
I also consider Madhuri Dixit Nene as my guru since childhood. The way she carried herself and seeing her perform gave me confidence. I am where I am because of them. Also, I am my own guru. The person that I was in the past guides and stops me from repeating my mistakes, and has shaped me into someone better. I have also learnt a lot from the people I have worked with in the industry.
Zohaeb Farooqui: Focus more and think less is my mantra! For the past six years I’ve been training with my team in MMA, dance, etc. I have learnt a lot from them. Be it directly or indirectly, they have become my gurus for life. I dedicate this day to those who have worked as hard as me to teach and groom me.
Parull Chaudhry: My mother is my guru; I have learnt everything from her. She keeps telling me never to give up on my dreams, work hard, be a good human being, help others without expectations and that karma takes care of everything. These lessons from her are what keep me going.
Dusshyant Wag: Vidya Patwardhan ma’am is my guru. She was the one who sowed the passion for acting in me. When I was in school, Balmohan Vidyamandir, she introduced me to Mahesh Manjrekar sir for the film Tera Mera Saath Rahen. She produced my first daily show, which was aired on Zee Marathi (formerly known as alfaTV). It would have been impossible for me to get into acting without her support.
She taught me the basics of acting, dialogue delivery, expressions, etc. ‘To be a good actor, one needs to be a good listener and an observer,’ she would encouragingly say. She pushed me to come out of my comfort zone. Today, most of her students are doing well in the industry. Whatever I am and whatever I have achieved, I owe it to her. I feel blessed that she made my life.
Sneh Binny: My father, Raj Patel, is my guru. He has always encouraged me to try out new things. He taught me to be self-sufficient, never lose hope and focus on my work. I am open to exploring and learning new things.
Constant guidance is needed by everyone. I can’t think of life without his guidance. He always tells me it is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)