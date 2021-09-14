Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

TV’s most well-known couple Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Lord Ganesha home for Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor is elated beyond words. Says Gurmeet, “Like every year, this year also we are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and I’ve made the idol myself. I am really excited. This is one of our favourite festivals! This is the time of the year my wife Debina and I wait excitedly for. Covid or no Covid, for us Ganesha Chaturthi is a must.” Elaborating about how he has embraced an eco-friendly Ganesha, Gurmeet says, “I have been making Ganpati idols with my own organic clay for the past two years. They have been the most special years for me because the devotion and feeling that comes from within while making an idol with your hand is surreal.”

Gurmeet feels this to be the most important of all the Hindu festivals. “Ganesh Chaturthi plays a significant role in our life. It is said that once Lord Ganesha enters your home, it marks the start of a new and happy beginning, so I have been looking forward to this festival since childhood! Debina and I have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for at least 10 years,” Gurmeet adds. Debina chimes in, “This year, our preparation was not very grand, but whatever you do for your Bappa, it ends up being grand and the best. Gurmeet makes our eco-friendly Bappa with lots of love. We celebrate this auspicious festival to thank Bappa for his endless love and support.”

Gurmeet’s entire family participates in the festival. Gurmeet shares, “When Lord Ganesha arrives in our house, the entire family gathers to take care of him, and it’s a pure and blissful feeling when he is home. During visarjan, it’s always a bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to him but hoping he comes back soon the next year again puts a smile on our faces.” Debina gets nostalgic about celebrations before Covid-19 and how the pandemic has altered them. “Before Covid-19, we celebrated it in a bigger way, and we used to be on our toes throughout the day. It was another kind of energy and fun! This year, we are following the protocols and rules. We are still celebrating it with our close friends and family and having the best time,” Debina says.

Gurmeet feels it is important to pray now more than ever. “There is sickness and death everywhere. We will pray to Lord Ganesha to rid civilisation of the coronavirus,” Gurmeet says. Debina is grateful for all that the Lord has blessed her with. “I’m honestly very thankful to Bappa for always blessing us and helping us reach the right path even if we are stuck somewhere. My wish is that the almighty keeps giving my loved ones and me the strength and all the love they deserve,” Debina signs off.

(With inputs from Deepali Singh)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:00 AM IST