Guneet Singh Sodhi Talks About Star Kids Facing Nepotism, Says 'Unhe Zyada Prove Karna Hota Hai'

Guneet Singh Sodhi is a rising star known for his compelling role as Harman Satija in Bad Newz. He has showcased his versatility with notable performances in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor and Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan, earning acclaim for his dynamic character portrayals. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the handsome hunk opened up about his character, journey, and experiences—about nepotism, inspiration, and more.

What drew you to play Harman Satija in Bad Newz?

There was no choice for me whether I should play Harman Satyajah's part or not because I was in the casting office. I went there to get an update on another film but then they told me about this Dharma film, and it was a good part. I believe every actor wants to work with Dharma, and basically, mujhe hero bana hai. I have seen Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan coming from the production. So I didn't have a point in saying no; the script was really fun.

How was your experience working with Triptii Dimri?

I have seen both phases of her before and after Animal, and she's the same. I shot the film with her earlier, and then we did our patchwork. So energy sab kuch same tha, humari film reading ke waqt main sab se zyada baat unhi si hui thi. I also told her I have loved her work in all her past films, Laila Majnu and Qala. So there is a common point between us that we are both hungry for work. I congratulated her since she is a ‘national crush’ now. It has been a wonderful experience with her. The entire cast and crew made me feel like I’m home.

Your memorable moments on sets with Kareen Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha.

When I met her for the first time, it was our reading together at Yashraj Studios for Lal Singh Chaddha. There wasn't much interaction but on set, mai bohot dara hua tha ek toh COVID tha, and hats off to that lady; she was pregnant but she was at work. I remember our first conversation. I was really nervous and she was comforting me and was very generous. She did the ice break herself because she felt, 'Yaar ye kuch nahi bol payega'. Uske baad, everything just flowed and it worked really well. She is the biggest superstar, but she was kind to me.

You have worked in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. How have these experiences working with him shaped your journey?

Love Aaj Kal's experience was something else. That was my first project as an actor and that too was with Imtiaz Ali. I had a shoot in Delhi, and I saw him and he waved at me, and I was 22 at that time. Imtiaz sir was like, 'Hi, Guneet kaisa hai? and it blew my mind that Imtiaz Ali knows my name. The next thing he asked me was if I was a non-vegetarian.

My shoot was in Lonavala for around four days and I asked him, "Sir, this is my first film and my first experience on a film set. Can I stay? So he was kind and I stayed for another 10 days, and they were really happy with me. On Imtiaz sir's set, it is all about food, so mein do baar lunch karta tha, do baar dinner karta tha, phir alag se aur bhi khata tha so bohot maza aata tha.

Any interesting incidents on sets with your Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan?

With Sara, we are of the same age, and she was friendly. We met for the first time, we discussed the scene, and we were friends. We would have normal talks, and my character was also like the antagonist of that film but in a funny way. There's a scene in the riding scene, dance scenes, hum to haste hi rehte that it was really chill vibe with Sara.

⁠As a newcomer what is your perspective on nepotism in Bollywood and has it ever impacted or influenced your journey?

I don't know if nepotism has affected me or not because, to be really fair, I have worked in the biggest of the films, with the biggest of stars, directors, producers, and actors. I don't think it's right on my behalf to complain about anything. I know many star kids personally. They are good friends and we helped each other.

Ye shayad media ke wajah se unki taraf negative zyada ho jata hai, they are really like us. They work hard; I have seen them and know them. I believe unke upar zyada eyeballs hote hai, unhe zyada prove karna hota hai. Sab ki struggle aur hustle alag type ki hoti hai. For me, if I call myself an outsider, it’s been around 7 years in Mumbai. So I feel like an insider only because I've been living in the city for 7 years. I don't have a complaint because I don't know if kisi ke wajah se mera kaam upar niche hua hai.

How has your journey been so far as an actor and what challenges have you encountered?

As an actor, my journey has been good because I've gotten the biggest of films, but I also want to explore the other side. I want to play the lead as well. I want to become a hero and explore my negative side but I hope in the future I will get projects and characters like that. Challenges are the same; you have to practice; if you have work or don’t have work, you still have to practice. Be neutral in your thought process and approach things positively because most of the time you don’t have work. So you need to put in extra effort and be ready because opportunity can knock on your door any day.

Given the time, the industry's even established actors are now struggling to find work. How easy or difficult is it for you to secure roles?

I'm not in any position to say anything but I do have an opinion on what kind of role I should play—more or less. I'm looking for good work. It's neither easy nor hard as well because I have got work so I can't say it's hard but jab mai Punjab se naya naya aa raha tha it was hard. I can't complain about it right now. Just lage raho; that's the concept.

Who has been your biggest inspiration in your acting career?

The biggest inspiration in terms of acting would be Shah Rukh Khan. I'm a huge, huge fan. I remember jab mai peheli baar akele Bombay aaya tha, main airport pe land hua, I took my first step and did SRK’s signature pose, and people were looking at me. On my birthday, I go and see Mannant and play the track Chand Tare Tod from Yes Boss. Even in Bad Newz, my entry track is SRK’s tune so it was like a dream come true moment for me. Apart from him, my biggest inspiration is my mom; I have learned a lot from her.

Are there any upcoming projects you’re excited about that you can share with us?

I have auditioned and I’ve been shortlisted for a few of them. I don't know what's going to happen, but fingers are crossed. I really want to make it big.

