 Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 1: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer opens up with Rs 1.10 crore
Despite occasions like Ramzan, IPL and the film being a South adaptation, it has managed to bring the crowd all over the country to Cinemas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Gumraah Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo File

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s whodunit thriller ‘Gumraah’ that released in theatres on Friday, April 7, has generated a positive word-of-mouth from the viewers and the critics. 

Despite occasions like Ramzan, IPL and the film being a South adaptation, it has managed to bring the crowd all over the country to Cinemas.

Since the weekend has begun, it can be said that this crime thriller will have a large number of moviegoers arriving to watch the film in theatres.

About the film

Let us tell you, Gumraah is the remake of the Tamil Film ‘Thadam’, released in 2019. Aditya Roy Kapoor can be seen playing a dual role in this crime thriller with a unique plot. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur can be seen donning the look of a cop.

Two other remakes released this year

Apart from this film, there are two other south remakes that were released this year. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’, which was the adaption of Allu Arjun’s Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Another one was Akshay Kumar’s ‘Selfie’, which was the remake of the Malayalam film, Driving License.

Both of them failed miserably at the box office. So, we hope Gumraah keeps performing well in theatres.

