Gulshan Devaiah On Guns & Gulaabs: 'Thought I Might Regret If I Don't Play Atmaram'

Actor talks about his latest released show and his niche choices Gulshan Devaiah, who is known to have a different approach for his roles is currently seen as Atmaram in directors Raj & DK’s latest offering Guns & Gulaabs. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the actor opens up on his camaraderie with co-actor RajKummar Rao, his viewpoint on OTT mavericks and more.

Excerpts:

How do you maintain that quirk while choosing your roles?

I feel, it comes from understanding the sensibilities of storytellers. I know who to use my craft to serve their sensibilities. That has always been ny goal. I have to follow the way they want to convey a certain story. SLB has a different sensibility and so does Anurag Kashyap. Raj & DK makes fantasy but based reality. Rest of the things just follow, be it learning the process or preparing for the role.

Guns & Gulaabs belong to the era of 90’s. What was your reaction when it was offered?

It helps to react to a script like this when a person like me is also a little nutcracker (laughs). I was skeptical since I didn’t want to play the villain and marketing wise too, I would be pitched as an antagonist. Raj & DK told me that it’s an ambiguous character. I only wanted to read my scenes. I took some time and thought I might regret if I don’t play this role. By then, I was sure that playing Aatmaram would be good for my craft and career, both.

Do you feel that Raj & DK have changed the Indian OTT landscape?

One can’t give the entire credit to them for changing the whole game of Indian OTT. There are also shows like Mirzapur, Paatalok that have contributed to the Indian landscape of OTT. Raj & DK have been doing out of the box stuff since ages even right from the beginning. They were initially got critical acclaim and now they are commercially viable too. I think, they got liberated by the series format. They have their own style of telling stories. I hope they get back to making features.

You have carved your niche as an actor. Does it comes from the sense of security for your craft?

Absolutely, I am incharge to curate my career and no one else. When things come to me, I decide if I have to do or skip. I have made mistakes in my career and people have forgiven me as no one remembers them (laughs). But, when I chose them, I wasn’t aware that it could lead to a mistake. No one really can control things in this industry. I have been fortunate enough to have worked with people like Raj & DK, who are currently having an upswing moment.

How was it to share screen space with another talented artist like RajKummar Rao?

We know of each other but we barely talk. We just used to casually greet each other. It is easy to work with good actors like him. Raj is very creative and an experienced actor. I am not even a trained like him but we are good together while performing.