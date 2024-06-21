Gujarat HC Lifts Stay On Junaid Khan's Maharaj Release

The Gujarat High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay to the release of "Maharaj", debut film of Bollywood star Aamir Khan's son Junaid, observing that there is nothing derogatory in the movie and it does not target the Pushtimarg sect as alleged.

The film is based on an 1862 libel case involving a Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji.

Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurts religious sentiments.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen had on June 13 given an interim stay to the release of the movie on the OTT platform.

In her order on Friday, the judge noted that the movie has been certified by CBFC and it does not target the sect.

The film Maharaj is based on a true story, and it stars Jaideep Ahlawat opposite Junaid.In the film, Junaid will play journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji while Ahlawat will be seen essaying the role of Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, one of the heads of the Vallabhacharya sect. It is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, and produced by Yashraj Films. It is now streaming on Netflix.