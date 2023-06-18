Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dadaji Dharmendra Grooves With Bobby Deol At Baraat (WATCH)

The much-awaited moment is finally here & Sunny Deol’s son is marrying his lady love, Drisha Acharya. Many videos & photos of the groom Karan have been going viral on the Internet as he finally arrives at the wedding location along with his family.

While the actor was surrounded by ‘baratis’ (guests from the groom’s side), he could be seen riding a horse, He was all smiles while everyone around him danced in joy.

GROOM KARAN DEOL AT HIS WEDDING VENUE

The video of his arrival was shared by paps Viral Bhayanim and started making buzz on the internet in no time. Karan looked handsome in a cream-coloured sherwani & a matching turban. On the other hand, his father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a white kurta-pajama paired with a green sherwani.

Check out the video of Karan arriving at the venue on horse here:

GRANDFATHER DHARMENDRA & OTHER GUESTS AT THE WESSING

Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay Deol was also seen among the guests in a white kurta-pyjama & jacket. KAran’s Uncle Bobby Deol opted for a white printed sherwani paired with trousers. He was also seen blowing a kiss to paps before entering the wedding venue.

The most eye-catching moment was when veteran actor Dharmendra’s presence at the wedding. Dressed in a brown suit matched with a white shirt and tie, he gave a smile and greeted the media before entering the wedding location.

At the wedding venue. Dharmendra also smiled and grooved a little before entering the venue.

Let us tell you, Dharmendra wasn’t much involved in Karan’s pre-wedding festivities as he wanted the couple to enjoy their special occasion free of any restrictions. However, in his sangeet ceremony, he couldn’t stop himself and grooved to ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ with Karan.

Karan Deol and his fiance Drisha Acharya knew each other and dated for a long time, before finally deciding to get married.