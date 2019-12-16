'Great that film has brought up conversation about violence': Shahid Kapoor on 'Kabir Singh'

As 2019 comes to an end, we recall some of the path breaking moments that occurred on the cinematic front round the year. As CNN-News18 held its year-end Bollywood Roundtable series, the panel was graced by five actors who delivered some of the post remarkable performances.

The table was hosted by Rajeev Masand, and saw superstars like Shahid Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma and Akshaye Khanna, assembling for a candid conversation.

The discussion quickly escalated towards Shahid Kapoor and his film Kabir Singh starring Kiara Advani. The film, which is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, was criticised for being misogynist and glorifying toxic masculinity and violence against women.

Rajeev asked Shahid, if any sort of criticism made him reflect on why this film made a chunk of the society uncomfortable. Kapoor, defending his film said, “I actually don’t have a problem with people not liking a film that I have done. Because the whole idea of cinema is for people to have opinions and I think only very very potent films which are made very well and are highly effective cause that kind of reactions, such an intense reaction. And I think it’s great that film has brought up the conversation of violence in a relationship, what is acceptable and what is not acceptable because I think cinema is a tool which is meant to make society reflect on itself and it can’t always talk about the right thing because if it does that then is actually being hypocritical and it is not addressing the issues that lie there."

Shahid will next be seen in another Hindi remake of Telugu film titled Jersey. Also starring Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, the film has begun the shooting in Chandigarh. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.

The movie slated to release on Aug 28, 2020.