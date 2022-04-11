'Grateful, humbled and overwhelmed': SS Rajamouli reacts to 'RRR' crossing Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office

With ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’, SS Rajamouli has become the first and only Indian director to make worldwide box office history.

'RRR', the most recent SS Rajamouli magnum opus entered the highly coveted 1000 crore club, within a mere 16 days of its worldwide release. With this, ‘RRR’ has become the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, and Rajamouli now has three titles in the Top 10 list of Indian films worldwide, more than any other director in the country.

Interestingly, Rajamouli is also the only Indian director to make worldwide box office history and have two 1000 crore films back to back – ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’.

Says Rajamouli, “The biggest want of a storyteller is to have the maximum number of listeners to listen to his story. I’m grateful, humbled and overwhelmed that I have not just one but two such films that received the kind of reception they did and entered the 1000 crore club. The success of both ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has reiterated that a film based on human emotions can cut geographical boundaries and translate beyond the language.”

Headlined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, ‘RRR’ is a fictional period drama revolving around two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The film received praise for its enormous cinematic scale, action, and drama and even had takers in overseas markets like the UK where Indian films traditionally don’t fare very well.

‘RRR’ was also praised for its VFX, an avenue that ‘the man with a limitless imagination’, Rajamouli, has been a torch bearer for – The worldwide historic success of ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘RRR’ has only gone on to prove how the filmmaker is a master at Indian superheroes, Indian mythologies and Indian historicals.

