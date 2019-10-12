Gouris Goodies and Mandira Bedi come together for a nutritious partnership

Gouris Goodies, an artisanal snack brand launched by Gouri Gupta, is geared up to scale to new heights with Mandira Bedi coming on board. The brand has been charming their customers with a handcrafted range of all natural and preservative-free products, including cereals, energy bars, happy ladoos and mini bites.

Gouri Gupta gets together with Mandira Bedi, a mother and fitness enthusiast, forging a bond over mutual appreciation for clean eating, nutritious food, and above all, family. This association endeavours to bring forth two mothers and their shared experiences of holding down the fort at home and at work.

Eating consciously and staying true to her exercise regimen, Mandira Bedi epitomises the values of Gouris Goodies. With Bedi on board, the brand intends to break barriers and scale new heights by showcasing the versatility of the product range in a space notorious for being particularly unhealthy.

All smiles about the association, Mandira Bedi shares, “The connect with Gouri was instant and a happy one. For me, eating well and being dedicated to my fitness regimen is of utmost importance. And when Gouris came along, it seemed like a great fit. Personally, I love to eat and don’t stop myself from indulging. I am, however, mindful about what I consume. So, the dark chocolate bars with a generous addition of nuts is 100% pure goodness. I am thrilled to be associated with Gouris Goodies and hope we can delight customers further.”

Gouris Goodies is handcrafted in small batches with mindfulness to become the anytime snack, be the go-to support kit for mothers everywhere and to aide in their endeavour to give their kids only the best in terms of nutrition. Moreover, for the mothers who are constantly taking care of their families, Gouris brings them their nourishment.

Gouri Gupta, the founder of Gouris Goodies, shares, “As we enter a new and exciting phase, collaborating with Mandira Bedi is the perfect next step forward. We are all about nutritious and mindful eating, and Mandira beautifully resonates with our food philosophy. This is a new journey, rather more unconventional for us to go this route. Just as we have been working on reducing food wastage and plastic usage, we have faith that new partnerships will help foster new opportunities.”

What started as a passion from home almost 15 years ago, for the joy of feeding her family and friends, has now shaped into a brand that we can relish anytime, anywhere. The Goodies can be your companion for every occasion, as your office snack, a friend for your kid, gift for all celebrations, the best post-workout partner or just a simple everyday dosage of nutrition. Make Gouris Goodies part of your festivities, by simply ordering online (on www.gourisgoodies.com).

Next time you think of clean eating and delicious meals, just follow Mandira Bedi and Gouri Gupta, and let them bring you some nutritious delights.

Products: Cereal, mini bites, energy bars and Happy Ladoos