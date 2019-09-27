Good or bad, Riteish Deshmukh will always have Genelia’s heart

Actress Genelia D’souza Deshmukh has reacted to the “Marjaavaan” trailer featuring her husband Riteish Deshmukh and said good or bad he will always have her heart. Riteish shared the trailer of his upcoming film on Twitter on Thursday and captioned it: “Tu naayak toh main khalnaayak, tu shaana toh main DEDH shaana! #MarjaavaanTrailer out now.”

To which, Genelia replied: “... N <\@>Riteishd... Good or bad you will always have my heart... Hai main #Marjaavaan.” Riteish will be portraying a vertically-challenged antagonist in “Marjaavaan”. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 22 but will now be released on November 8. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

—IANS