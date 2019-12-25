Good Newzzz: Diljit Dosanjh had to Google IVF when he was offered the role

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing one of the leads in Good Newwz. The actor will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 2016's Udta Punjab. He will be seen with Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar for the very first time. Known to be a soft spoken and man of limited words, Diljit speaks about his films and his career in detail.

Diljit was not exactly the first choice for this role and talking about it he says, “I heard the script and did not react to it because I was not sure if they are actually offering it to me or not. Because in the past once they had called me for a narration and after hearing the script, I was not called back. So I thought this time around also same thing will happen to me. I thought they will not cast me and I heard the script half-heartedly as if they will not take me then I will not think about it again."

"They gave me the script and once I read it, I liked it. Nobody has spoken about this topic before. In fact I was also not aware of it, I had to Google about this subject, then I got to know what is this all about. I had read some stories but never knew what exactly is all this. I thought it is a new subject and I was the last person to come on board. I loved the dialogues. Karan sir then called me and told me that he wants me to do this film ,I said yes because I liked my role,” he added.