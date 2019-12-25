Good Newzzz: Diljit Dosanjh had to Google IVF when he was offered the role

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing one of the leads in Good Newwz. The actor will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan after 2016's Udta Punjab. He will be seen with Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar for the very first time. Known to be a soft spoken and man of limited words, Diljit speaks about his films and his career in detail.
Diljit was not exactly the first choice for this role and talking about it he says, “I heard the script and did not react to it because I was not sure if they are actually offering it to me or not. Because in the past once they had called me for a narration and after hearing the script, I was not called back. So I thought this time around also same thing will happen to me. I thought they will not cast me and I heard the script half-heartedly as if they will not take me then I will not think about it again."
"They gave me the script and once I read it, I liked it. Nobody has spoken about this topic before. In fact I was also not aware of it, I had to Google about this subject, then I got to know what is this all about. I had read some stories but never knew what exactly is all this. I thought it is a new subject and I was the last person to come on board. I loved the dialogues. Karan sir then called me and told me that he wants me to do this film ,I said yes because I liked my role,” he added.
Talking about working with Akshay, he says, “Akshay sir’s comic timing is amazing. I had done a film with Kareena, but that was in different zone, here I had a lot of fun working with them. I did not even realize when did we finish it because we would start shooting for the film at 6 in the morning and by 12 in the noon we would pack up. Akshay sir’s body language is also good and without even speaking anything he can enact a scene so well.”
Speaking about his singing and acting career he says, “I have sung a song in this film too. I travel for my shows and when I am on stage I don’t even remember that I am an actor and I have done films.”
Diljit reveals that he could not relate to his character at all, “I am completely different than my character. When I see this character on screen I feel that who is this man, he is so loud. I can never behave like him in real life, barge into someone’s house just like that. I don’t go to anyone’s house even after they invite me many times. I have seen such people in reality though, when you do live shows you get to meet different kind of people and those people have inspired me to play this role. I started doing shows when I was 18 and would do 35 shows in a month. Since then I have met all sorts of people.”
You had once said that because of your appearance, you get limited work, do you think things have change now? To this he says, “I have no issues with the fact that I get limited roles. I am happy with the kind of work I get and do my shows. I don’t feel bad about it, now I am getting quite a few offers.”
Speaking about criticism he says, “Films which are good they will do well, all films of superstars also don’t work. Films which do not work also teach you something. Sometimes you choose something wrong or sometimes it is not been executed well. Getting a film and getting a good role ,is not depending on you. In fact what you choose also doesn’t depend on you.”
