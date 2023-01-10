Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli to Taylor Swift, list of celebs who will attend; when & where to watch it LIVE in India

Golden Globes 2023 will run live on the small screen across the world, with films such as 'The Fabelmans', epic action drama 'RRR', 'Top Gun' and 'Avatar' sequels in the race for top honours.

Without a TV show, a starry red carpet, or even a livestream, the Golden Globe Awards were in chaos last year after scandal broke over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Winners were announced on Twitter, often without specifying what project a person had actually won for.

When and where to watch it LIVE in India?

The award show will be held on January 10 at 8 pm ET, which means it will be broadcast LIVE on January 11. The red carpet will roll out at 5.30 am and the ceremony will begin around 6.30 am.

The show will be officially broadcast live on NBC and Peacock TV channels in the US. In India, users can stream it LIVE on Lionsgate Play.

Celebs who will attend the event

Star director and previous winner at the Globes, Quentin Tarantino will be seen in attendance and will also be among the presenters at the 80th Golden Globes. Other directors gracing the red carpet will be Rian Johnson, James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro and Lukas Dhont.

Big names expected

The youngest nominees, Jenna Ortega and Julia Garner, nominated for both Ozark and Inventing Anna is on the big night's guest list. Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Tony Kushner, Austin Butler and Niecy Nash amongst others will also enthrall the audience with their presence on the biggest night of the year.

Taylor swift to make a grand appearance?

Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has been surprising fans by making last-minute appearances at major awards shows. Since she’s nominated for Best Original Song at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globes, fans are wondering whether she could secretly be planning to attend the Globes this year.

It's RRR time

Being at the forefront of all the buzz these days, RRR director SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan will attend the 2023 Golden Globes. For the two actors, it will be their first visit to the US in support of the film.

Rihanna likely to mark her presence

Known to grab all the attention with her powerful presence, Original song nominee Rihanna is more than likely going to be attending the Globes.