Goats with GOAT: Check out this adorable picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka showing their animal love

Virat Kohli and Anshuka Sharma have become the ultimate couple goals for fans we can't get enough of their adorable pictures on social media, especially from their ongoing vacation in Bhutan.
While the couple has already stolen our hearts, now it seems they will never ever stop. Anushka shared a few more pictures from Bhutan where our GOAT Virat Kohli was seen playing with the goats. The actress captioned the picture "Love recognizes love"
The term GOAT is often used by avid sports fans as an acronym for Greatest of All Time. It's a phrase that's often used for Federer and Nadal in tennis, and Messrs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football.
As for cricket fans, there's no doubt that Virat Kohli is a GOAT, one who is on course to break every record held by his idol Sachin Tendulkar.
Well, we hope to see our GOAT with goats more often to light up our days and spread the love.
