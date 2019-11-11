Goats with GOAT: Check out this adorable picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka showing their animal love

The term GOAT is often used by avid sports fans as an acronym for Greatest of All Time. It's a phrase that's often used for Federer and Nadal in tennis, and Messrs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football.

As for cricket fans, there's no doubt that Virat Kohli is a GOAT, one who is on course to break every record held by his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Well, we hope to see our GOAT with goats more often to light up our days and spread the love.