'Give him a Rajya Sabha seat': Twitter hails KRK's '2 children for each couple' demand

Kamaal R Khan who is popular on the Internet for his movie reviews and Twitter wars has hogged the limelight once again with his demand.
KRK has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a law that each couple must have only two children. He further adds that if the "Mullahs" do not heed to the law they should be put behind bars.
"I demand that government must bring the law “2 children for each couple”. And government should put all those Mullahs in the jail, who oppose this law! Country is bigger than these Mullahs. @AmitShah @PMOIndia," he wrote.
Twitter seems to echo KRK's view this time around. "The only sensible statement u ever made in ur whole life," wrote one user. While another user wanted him to be given a Rajya Sabha seat for this tweet.
Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal also agreed with KRK's views. "I salute you and can’t agree more," he wrote.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)