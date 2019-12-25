'Give him a Rajya Sabha seat': Twitter hails KRK's '2 children for each couple' demand

Kamaal R Khan who is popular on the Internet for his movie reviews and Twitter wars has hogged the limelight once again with his demand.

KRK has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a law that each couple must have only two children. He further adds that if the "Mullahs" do not heed to the law they should be put behind bars.

"I demand that government must bring the law “2 children for each couple”. And government should put all those Mullahs in the jail, who oppose this law! Country is bigger than these Mullahs. @AmitShah @PMOIndia," he wrote.