Gippy Grewal spills the beans on how he convinced Divya Dutta to star in Maa

Gippy Grewal’s latest Punjabi production venture Maa released on May 6. He is also acting in it. The film stars Divya Dutta in the lead role and is helmed by Baljit Singh Deo. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

Why did Maa take five years to release?

We have released a few films, but Maa is very close to my heart. Maa is special to everyone in real life too. We were to release Maa last year on Mother’s Day but owing to covid and lockdown, we had to wait. We decided to release it this year on Mother’s Day.

How did you convince Divya to take up this film? Did she agree instantly?

Actually, during the planning days, we were looking for actors in Punjab, and Divyaji is here in Mumbai. But then we decided to contact Divya. After hearing the title Maa, she refused to be our Maa! But I did not lose hope and decided to approach her again. I just requested her to at least hear the narration once and read the script and take a call after that. After the narration, she really liked the story, and here we are.

What is that one thing in the script that allured Divya?

A mother sacrifices so much for her children. She is also a fighter. There are multiple facets of a mother. And the graph of a mother has been really well explained. That is what Divya could see after the script’s narration, and that allured her.

What is your character in this film elaborate?

My character in this film is of a son who loves his mother immensely. He is an obedient son. For him, maa is his God. Nowadays, such kids don’t exist.

Were you an obedient child? Is this why you decided to make this film?

I was not this kind of a child. I made this film only because even now, so many times, I ignore my mother and give importance to my phone calls. Also, I fight with her on petty issues. This film is based on this concept. When we were small, our mother lent her ears to us. Everything we demanded would be fulfilled by her. Now when it’s her turn, we feel she has a good living, and this is more than enough for her. And thus needs to be happy. We don’t give her enough time and don’t understand that even at this age, she desires to sit and talk to us. We need to give her some time. So this is one reason I made this film.

Maa is performing very well abroad and in Punjab. Any comments?

Maa has been received strongly all over the globe. In Australia, we have received extraordinary figures. Canada undoubtedly will bring bountiful bags as we are getting a positive response. We are very sure such films work strongly in all these countries, and the subject has been handled emotionally very well. The icing on the cake is Divya Dutta.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:01 AM IST