Gina Rodriguez apologises after rapping N-bomb

Actor Gina Rodriguez has landed in a soup after she rapped to a song, containing an N-word in the lyrics.

The "Annihilation" star posted a video of herself singing along to a Lauryn Hill rap from "Ready Or Not" by the Fugees on her Instagram story.

The video, however, did not go down well with the Twitter crowd with many blasting the actor for her insensitivity. Though Rodriguez deleted the clip, it did not help in calming down the critics.

Soon after, the actor uploaded another video on Instagram story where she tendered an apology for offending people.

"Hey, what's up everybody. I just wanted to reach out and apologise. I am sorry. I am sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song that I love, that I grew up on. I love Lauryn Hill. And I really am sorry if I offended you," Rodriguez said.