Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Tanvi Thakkar Welcomes Baby Boy With Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Aditya Kapadia |

Actress Tanvi Thakkar, who currently essays the role of Shivani in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin welcomed a baby boy with her husband and actor Aditya Kapadia. Aditya and Tanvi tied the knot on February 16, 2021, and their bundle of joy arrived on June 19, 2023.

Tanvi shared a picture with Aditya and they looked upon their little one and captioned it, "19.06.2023 #everythingbeginsfromhere (sic)."

Tanvi made her television acting debut in 2008 with the television show Miley Jab Hum Tum, but it was Bahu Hamari RajniKant that brought her fame.

Tanvi, who currently essays the role of Shivani in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, very much relates to her character. She said, "I can relate very much to my onscreen character. As actors we always watch web content and hope we can get to play such characters we can relate to and very much practical to real life. My character in the show is like that. When I read my lines I feel, in a situation like this I would probably say the same thing. That's what I love the most about playing Shivani."

The actress added: "My experience while acting in the show has been very much excellent. From the team to the artists everyone is very warm and welcoming. It's a show that's topping the charts too, so the added responsibility to give my best is so fun and challenging."

On the other hand, Aditya Kapadia was seen in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Just Mohabbat, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.