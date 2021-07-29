Ghost Stories: Complaint against Anurag Kashyap's short film for showing Sobhita Dhulipala's character devouring fetus from her miscarriage

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s short film in the 2020 anthology, 'Ghost Stories'.
According to a report in MidDay, this is one of the first examples of grievances to be registered after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting formulated the Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 earlier this year.
A complaint has been received by Netflix India, which takes objection against a particular scene in Kashyap's short film.
As per the news report, the complainant has expressed that a scene where actress Sobhita Dhulipala's character is seen devouring the fetus from her miscarriage is not required for the story and that if the makers wish to keep it, then there should be a trigger warning for women who have gone through the trauma of miscarriages.
The matter is pending with Netflix’s Grievance Redressal Officer.
According to the new rule, streaming platforms are mandated to have a redressal mechanism to address viewers’ grievances.
The introduction of the new laws is seen by many as an effort to moderate and impose restrictions on digital creators.
Reacting to the same, Kashyap reportedly wrote on Instagram, "So it has started... A complaint came to Netflix on Ghost Stories. This is the end." However, the story that is no longer visible on his profile.
Ghost Stories, an anthology film that also featured shorts from directors Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, was released on New Year's day in 2020.
It was a follow-up to the filmmakers' 2018 anthology Lust Stories.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)