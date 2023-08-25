Ghoomer Fame Sports Director Dhruv Panjuani Reveals That His Profile Has A Lot To Do With Filmmaking Unlike A Coach On The Ground

Dhruv Panjuani |

Do you remember the fantastic sports visuals of 83? Meet the man behind the magic, Dhruv Panjuani – India’s first sports director and the sports choreographer and part of the direction team of the Ranveer Singh-starrer. He is the sports director for Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s Ghoomer and Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha. The Free Press Journal caught up with Dhruv for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about how his journey began, Dhruv shares, “I have been playing both football and hockey since a very long time and have been fascinated with the sports. I wanted to get a proper education since I also aspired to be a filmmaker so I went to LA and there I worked in a talent management company. Later, I started working in ads. Once I worked on a football commercial and the director saw my passion. There has been no looking back for me since then.”

He adds, “In 2016-17, I had a handful of commercials and features but the game changer for me was the football one campaign that I did with real players. It involved an extensive amount of work from my end like interacting with the players, in sync with the DOP, editor, VFX team and so on.”

Dhruv with R Balki on the sets of Ghoomer |

Since Dhruv comes from a filmmaking background, his profile on the sets is entirely different to what a coach has. He explains, “The coach would help in getting the technique right, but my job is more about conceptualising things. It’s not about playing a sport, it’s about how you play on the camera.” Dhruv’s latest project is Ghoomer that is helmed by R Balki, is set against the backdrop of cricket. “Balki sir is crazy about cricket. Saiyami is a hard working artiste. She was excellent and involved in the whole process. The cricket is shot too well hence it makes Ghoomer a perfect theatrical experience,” he gushes.

Dhruv with Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh on the sets of 83 |

Dhruv then spoke about Kabir Khan’s 83. “In 83, I was a part of the direction team with Kabir sir. It was a grand project. We had real cricketers guiding us all through the shoot. The way Ranveer channelled his energies on the sets was just incredible,” he stated.

Dhruv’s upcoming projects include 800 (the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic), where he has worked as a sports choreographer, Test as a sports director and Blue Star as a sports action director.