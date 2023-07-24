 'Ghatiya Soch': Archana Puran Singh SLAMS Netizen Who Said She Looks Like A Man
"Learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances," Archana replied

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is quite active on social media, recently slammed an Instagram user who said she looks like a 'man'. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress often interacts with her fans and followers on the photo-video sharing platform, however, an unpleasant comment on her latest post left her furious.

On Monday, the actress shared a throwback picture from Switzerland with actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. "A while and a minute ago!❤️ Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos," she captioned her post.

Several fans flooded the comments section with praises for the actress. She also replied to a few of them and even thanked them.

However, Archana was in no mood to ignore a netizen who reportedly commented, "Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein."

The user's comment is now deleted. Replying to the user, Archana wrote, "Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kaise pesh aate hain. Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?"

Archana is known for her infectious laughter in comedy shows. She has been a part of Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show since 2019.

She often keeps her fans on social media entertained by sharing pictures and videos of herself.

Cooking Up A Storm With Archana Puran Singh: I Don’t Like Experimenting With My Food
