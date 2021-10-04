Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natukaka Funeral Photos: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Asit Kumar Modi and others attend

Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, popularly known for his role as Nattu Kaka in sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' died on Sunday after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 77.

His last rites were performed by his family members on Monday morning. The funeral was attended by the cast and crew of 'TMKOC'.

Producer of the sitcom Asit Kumar Modi and the cast including Bhavya Gandhi, Dilip Joshi, Samay Shah, Munmun Dutta and others were seen.

The news of Ghanshyam’s death was shared by Asit Kumarr Modi, who tweeted, "Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more)." Asit also wished for Ghanshyam's family to have the strength to deal with the loss and said that Nattu Kaka will never be forgotten.

Nayak was a renowned name in Gujarati theater and cinema.

"He passed away today evening. He wasn't keeping well for a long time. He had cancer. He always wanted to keep shooting. Even though he was unwell, work would always make him happy. I would look for opportunities to get him on the show. But it had become difficult for him to shoot. For the last two days he was extremely unwell," Modi told PTI on Sunday.

Earlier this year, Nayak's son Vikas Nayak had said that the actor was doing fine but had to undergo chemotherapy session once a month.

In June, during an interaction with ETimes TV, Nayak shared that he was doing absolutely fine and was waiting to resume shooting in Mumbai. He also stated that his doctors had told him there's no need to worry and he could also work.

The senior actor further said that he would live for 100 years and nothing will happen to him.

Ghanshyam Nayak appeared in a number of television serials as well as films, including 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Lajja', 'Khakee', 'China Gate', and 'Barsaat' among others.

Nayak is survived by his wife and three children.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:41 AM IST