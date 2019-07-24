Get Khushi Kapoor’s ‘STUPID’ hoodie for just Rs 1500; but can you afford her bag?

Affordable celebrity fashion is a dream for those who stalk their favourite stars and hop on dupes to adopt fashion trends. While many of our Bollywood stars opt for high end luxury brands as they step out, some simply do not hesitate to go for street style instead. One such name is budding star Khushi Kapoor who was spotted in Bandra recently.

The star kid was snapped wearing a white full sleeves baggy hoodie by the brand Supreme that costs around Rs 1500 approximately. However, her luxury accessory was a classic Goyard tote bag, which costs a whopping 80 grand (Rs 80,000).