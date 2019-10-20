Gauri Khan is all smiles with Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan at SRK’s Alibaug residence

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted at Gateway Of India, leaving for their bungalow in Alibaug with a few close friends from the fraternity. The names include Sussanne Khan, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra among others. Both Shah Rukh and Gauri share quite a close bond with them and are often spotted partying together.

Usually, Shah Rukh Khan takes all his close friends to his place in Alibaug for his birthday, but this time the get-together took place earlier than expected. Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures from their house and they seem to be the talk of the town.