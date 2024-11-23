Gauahar Khan To Play Lead In Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Upcoming Project, Actress Confirms

Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, after giving a series of hit shows to television enthusiasts are all set to come back onscreen with an interesting new concept. While not much is known about the show and the story line, a recent report by Pinkvilla suggests that Gauahar Khan has been roped in by star couple for their upcoming show.

While not much is learnt about the show and Gauahar's character in it, recently, when Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced their entertainment platform, Gauahar congratulated the couple and hinted towards an upcoming collaboration, stating, 'Can't wait for people to watch what's coming up.' When the portal reached out to the actress to confirm her stint on the show, Gauahar, affirming the same said that the news is true.

While Ravi and Sargun have produced quite some popular shows, a show that went ahead to be one of the most succesful ones for them was Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Udaariyan. Apart from these, the couple has also produced a few other shows like 'Badall Pe Paon Hai,' 'Dalchini' and a lot more.

As for Gauahar, the actress recently essayed the titular character in the remake of Shahrukh Khan's super hit show 'Fauji.' Gauahar, who is now a doting mother has been a part of a lot of popular projects including Ishaqzaade, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and a lot more.