Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra to star in ‘Shiksha Mandal’

An OTT platform will soon launch ‘Shiksha Mandal’, a hard-hitting narrative inspired by true events that revolve around the biggest scam in the educational system in India.

‘Shiksha Mandal- Power Paise Ka... Scam Shiksha Ka’ will reveal corruption, fraud, cheating and criminal conspiracy that affects vulnerable students in India.

This original series is directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal and stars Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra in lead roles.

Gauahar Khan will be seen as a no-nonsense cop, Gulshan Devaiah will enact the role of a simple, hardworking young man running a coaching centre with aspirations for his family and Pavan Malhotra will portray the role of a villain who is behind many illegal activities.

With a socially relevant premise and equally talented cast, audiences can expect to see a riveting storyline inspired by true events.