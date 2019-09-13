‘Gang Leader’ Early Reviews: Twitter lauds Nani’s revenge saga

Telugu star Nani’s big release ‘Gang Leader’ directed by Vikram K. Kumar is in theaters now. Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Kartikeya Gummakonda are in lead roles. This film also features Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore among others. Nani’s movie is receiving amorous love and positive response from audience on its opening day itself.

Trailer shows Nani plays the role of a writer who goes by the pen name Pencil. He is a plagiarist who makes money by translating English movies into Telugu novels. Pencil comes in contact with a team of five women from different age groups. The main story seems to revolve around the protagonist’s efforts to aid the women squad in a mission to seek revenge from their enemy.

Nani is returning to big screen after his sports drama ‘Jersey’ and it seems he managed to impress his fans with the great treat. Let’s take a look at some early reviews from audience: