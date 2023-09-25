Ganeshotsav 2023: Daisy Shah Highlights Need For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols

With the fourth edition of FPJ's Eco Ganesha Awards around the corner, celebrities share why it is important to keep the festival environment-friendly

Actress Daisy Shah celebrates Ganeshotsav every year with much reverence and enthusiasm. She brings Lord Ganesha idol home and celebrates with her near and dear ones. Daisy is a Lord Ganesha devotee and a couple of days back, she also visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Daisy opens up about her earliest memories of the festival and why it is important to have eco-friendly idols. Excerpts:



What are your earliest memories of Ganeshotsav?



We have a tradition within our family that began several years ago. During our initial year of bringing Lord Ganesha to our home, we acquired a single idol, just as most households do. However, the following year, a touching moment occurred when my nephew turned to my sister and inquired, "Mumma, where is our Bappa?" It was at that very moment that we made a heartwarming decision to introduce a smaller Ganesha idol in the name of the children. Since then, this cherished tradition has continued for seven years and counting, aptly named "Ek Bado Ka Bappa, Ek Choto Ka Bappa."

What are your plans for this year?

Ganeshotsav holds a deeply cherished place in my heart, a tradition that I hold dear year after year. It has always been a momentous occasion, eagerly anticipated not only by my immediate family but also by our beloved extended family from Gujarat. They typically journey to our Mumbai residence to participate in the festivities. However, this year, due to their children's exam schedules, our cherished reunion could not take place, marking a rare departure from our tradition. Ironically, as soon as the visarjan ritual concludes this year, we seamlessly transition into the preparatory phase for the next year's Ganeshotsav. It's a remarkable family tradition where we gather to meticulously plan the decorations, deliberate on the choice of prasad, curate a delectable menu, and engage in numerous other discussions that shape our forthcoming celebration.

Which is your favourite place to eat modak from and which food items you enjoy during the festival?

I like to have home-cooked ukadiche modak!

Why is it important to have an eco-friendly Ganesha idol?



I am aware that eco-friendly Ganesh idols often come with a higher price tag, and for many individuals, adhering to a budget is a critical consideration when planning for the idol and associated expenses. However, I would like to suggest that individuals make every effort within their means to embrace eco-friendly idols. The reason behind this plea lies in the disheartening scenes that unfold post-visarjan. It's ironic that we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes with boundless love and devotion, wholeheartedly serving him throughout the festivities, only to witness the heart-wrenching aftermath of the immersion process. This poignant sight deeply troubles me. Eco-friendly idols are crafted from materials that gracefully dissolve in water, offering a more sustainable choice. Recognising the financial constraints faced by many, I humbly implore people, rather than imposing any mandates, to consider this heartfelt request. By making the conscious choice to bring home an eco-friendly Ganesh idol, we can collectively contribute to a more environmentally responsible and emotionally uplifting Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

What would you pray for this year?

I pray that I have the strength to always walk on the right path. I also wish that animal cruelty ends – that’s intolerable for me. If putting a stop to animal cruelty proves challenging, I wish for those who love animals to be empowered to educate and enlighten those engaging in such cruelty.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)