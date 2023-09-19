Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Ring In New Beginnings From Their New Abode, Share First Glimpse

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, loved Bollywood singer Armaan Malik and beauty influencer Aashna Shroff took to social media to share the first glimpse of their new home in Mumbai.

The duo collaborated with each other on their Instagram post, dressed in festive finery as they seemingly looked happy while posing against the backdrop of their new home. While the Main Hoon Hero Tera singer was dressed in a baby blue kurta, Aashna opted for an all-white ethnic ensemble. The caption on the post read, 'New Beginnings', followed by a house and gratitude emoticon.

Check out the post below.

Soon after Aashna shared the post, Armaan dropped a comment beneath it, sharing the evil eye in the comment section.

Eventually, fans also started pouring in love and congratulatory messages to the couple on sharing their latest update, given a happy and festive ocassion. Some even went on to cheekily request a house tour video.

One user commented, "We need a house tour now! And this time we need Aashna also in the video."

Another added quoting lyrics from the Aashiyana song from the film Barfi, "Thoda sa Tera sa hoga.. thoda mera bhi hoga.. apna yeh aashiyaaannn congratulations guyss!!!"

"May this Abode Be forever filled with Love,laughter, Light and happiness. congratulations you two," Another user wrote.

Read Also Who Is Aashna Shroff? Influencer Engaged To Singer Armaan Malik

The Armaan-Aashna Love Story

Armaan and Aashna had started dating in 2017 before they went their separate ways for a brief period. But, they reunited in 2019 and have stayed solid since then. The couple were often spotted together at red-carpet events with Aashna even accompanying Armaan, when he was nominated and awarded as the Best Indian Act at the MTV EMA Awards in 2022. On August 28, 2023, Armaan made a dreamy proposal to Aashna that won the hearts of their fans on the Internet. The world now awaits to know when is the couple's big day.

Read Also Armaan Malik Gets Engaged To Fashion Influencer Aashna Shroff; See PHOTOS

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)