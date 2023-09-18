Ganesh Chathurthi 2023: Allu Arjun, Hema Malini, Jr NTR & Others Extend Wishes |

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chathurthi is celebrated with religious fervour across Tamil Nadu. Devotees thronged to Lord Ganesha's temples to offer special prayers. A visible crowd was seen at marketplaces as people gathered early morning to buy clay idols of the deity. Celebs, specifically from the South Indian movie industry took to social media to extend wishes.

Allu Arjun wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May all of us have a great new beginning.”

Jr NTR shared, “Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Veteran actor Hema Malini posted, “Auspicious day today! We celebrate the festival of our own dear Ganesha, he who mitigates all evil and who is always worshipped before the start of any auspicious happening. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Here are some more wishes

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's clay idols privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

The 10-day festival ends when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea, called visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

