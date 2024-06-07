 'Gadar Macha Di Paaji': Netizens Go Gaga Over Sunny Deol's New Shirtless Video
On Friday, Sunny Deol posted a reel on Instagram, featuring a series of photos showcasing his summer look in Gadar 2 style.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Sunny Deol |

Sunny Deol, gave a massive hit last year with Gadar 2. He has recently caused a stir on social media by sharing a picture of his summer look in Gadar 2 style. On Friday, the actor posted a reel on Instagram, featuring a series of photos showcasing his summer style.

In the images, he appears sharp and sophisticated, sporting a neatly trimmed beard, a hat, and sunglasses. One of the pictures also shows him wearing spectacles. It's hard to miss how he incorporated his Gadar 2 style into his summer look. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Zindabad hai, Aur Zindabad Rahega (muscle emoji). Dropping some new look Rizz."

Right after the actor posted the reel on social media, his look became the talk of the town. Netizens hailed the actor for his amazing summer look, One user wrote, "Gadar macha di paaji."

Another user wrote, "Mere bachpan ka hero."

While, another user commented, "Giving “The Hero: The love story of a spy” VIBES."

"Paaji paaji tussi real fire ho," one more user commented. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, Sunny is set to star in Lahore 1947. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. It is produced by Aamir Khan, and the much-anticipated movie is slated for a Republic Day release next year.

Following Lahore 1947, Sunny Deol will return in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 1997 film Border. The sequel, directed by Anurag Singh, will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana and is scheduled for a Republic Day 2026 release

