Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Takes Ailing Dad Dharmendra To US For Treatment

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his film Gadar 2 has reportedly taken a break and travelled to the US to treat his ailing father and veteran actor Dharmendra. As per reports, the duo will be staying overseas for about 15-20 days depending on the treatment needed for the Sholay actor.

As per India Today, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and has been having health issues. Hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to (take) his father to the USA. They will be staying for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Meanwhile, Gadar 2, which took the box office by storm collected a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month. The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 directed by SS Rajamouli.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara once again as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Coming to Dharmendra, he married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny, Dharmendra also has a son Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together. The veteran superstar was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

