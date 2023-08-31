Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Expresses Disappointment Over Not Receiving Awards: 'There's A Lot Of Lobbying & PR Involved'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 broke several box office records and has become one of the most successful films of 2023. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film hit the big screens on August 11 and is inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark.

The director has revealed in one of his interviews that they are planning to send the Sunny Deol-starrer to the Oscars.

"People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it," Anil Sharma told Indian Express.

The filmmaker also said that he has never received any accolades for his films. Sharing his disappointment, he stated, "We have not received awards but have been blessed with rewards and people’s love. We have touched people’s hearts with Gadar 2. I won’t lie, but even we want awards. But I don’t expect it because I know that I won’t get it. I hear there is lots of lobbying and PR involved in these things, and I am not a political person. I have never lobbied for awards."

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. It was set during the partition of India in 1947.

In the sequel, Tara Singh ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The film also stars Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Gaurav Chopra among others in pivotal roles.

