FWICE request CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold joint meeting with all stakeholders of entertainment industry

"Thank you for your willingness to permit the filming and post production activities by adhering to social distancing norms amidst the coronavirus induced lockdown," the letter read.

"We would like to request that a joint zoom meeting should be convened wherein there should be equal representation of all the stakeholders of the media and entertainment industry and the norms or the guidelines can be finalised during this zoom meeting."

Earlier this week, the Multiplex Association of India submitted a set of safety plans and precautions which all cinema halls across the country will have to follow.

All the safety plans and precautions are to be followed for the first two months when cinema halls become operational. Following the two months, the situation will be reviewed after which a decision will be taken accordingly.

As the lockdown was first enforced on March 25, movie theatres among many other activities stopped operating to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

But, two months later, in the fourth phase of the lockdown, the government is slowly trying to revive the economy by taking such initiatives.