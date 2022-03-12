From Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra to Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and more, THESE are the top 7 fresh on-screen pairs of Bollywood in 2022

This year is going to be an interesting one for Bollywood! Filmmakers, too, have high hopes for it. In addition to content, crackling chemistry between the lead pair is crucial for any film’s success. Hindi cinema has already seen and will see several new jodis acting in films of different genres in 2022. We present these seven fresh onscreen pairs.

1. Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in Khufiya

Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi will come together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s thriller, Khufiya. Known for their fitness and given their individual charm, this pair will definitely be a surprise to watch out for.

2. Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in Aankh Micholi

Umesh Shukla’s Aankh Micholi brings Mrunal back on screen after her extended cameo experience in Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka. And this time, she is paired opposite Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Abhimanyu Dassani in this comedy-drama. This is yet another unusual pairing that everyone is waiting for.

3. Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in Love Hostel

Romancing each other for the first time on screen, Sanya and Vikrant play lovers in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Love Hostel. Fans have loved their onscreen romantic scenes and chemistry in this recently released film.

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the super hit south-Indian flick, Pushpa; The Rise opposite Allu Arjun. She will make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite the Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra. Both the lead actors who resumed shooting for the film have said that they are excited for the audience to see the new pairing.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G

The multi-talented and off-beat content king, Ayushmann Khurrana, will next be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in Junglee Pictures’ Doctor G. The actor will be playing a gynaecologist in the upcoming social issue medical drama film and it will be interesting to watch him opposite Rakul Preet Singh for the first time, who also plays a doctor in this film!

6. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Liger

The excitement of watching a brand-new pair light up the screen with their fresh chemistry is unparalleled. This holds true for the upcoming film, Liger, which will witness Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday sharing screen space for the very first time. Well, not just their fans, but this one has everyone’s eyeballs for sure!

7. Shantanu Maheshwari and Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari has been in the news as the actor has shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia and Shantanu’s chemistry in the film was one of its talking points.

