From stunned Salman to Alia's neon bikini: Top 10 trending entertainment stories of the week
The entertainment industry has always managed to create a niche of its own trends and headlines to follow. With Bollywood evolving at a pace that is faster than the blink of an eye, it is difficult to keep up with the latest news. Here’s a quick rundown on what made the buzz during the week that was.
When Ajeet Kumar couldn't answer Rs 7 cr question on KBC 11
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 witnessed Ajeet Kumar from Bihar become the fourth contestant to win Rs 1 crore on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show. Ajeet however could not take home the ultimate prize money Rs 7 crore, as he decided to quit during the final question "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 international fifties on the same day in two different matches?"
Salman Khan got stunned after 'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' entered his show
During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 13, a contestant told Salman that she considered herself as Aishwarya Rai when the former asked her if she felt a resemblance to any actress. This left Salman stunned and speechless for a few seconds.
Alia Bhatt's neon bikini shoot and its comparison with Sameera Reddy
Alia Bhatt shared pictures of her underwater photoshoot in a neon bikini on social media, and since then many netizens felt that pictures bear an uncanny similarity with Sameera Reddy's underwater maternity shoot, which she did in July before giving birth to her second child.
Shraddha Kapoor's no make-up look at the Mumbai airport
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport and unlike other divas, she went for a de-glam avatar. The actress sported a casual white tee with black bottoms and some funky frames to accentuate her no makeup look.
Fans getting emotional after seeing Amitabh Bachchan in hospital
Amitabh Bachchan was indisposed since Thursday which forced him to cancel his scheduled presence at the inaugural function of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday. When Big B,shared a picture straight from the hospital with his fans, they got emotional and prayed for a speedy recovery.
When a woman in red saree stole Shahid Kapoor's thunder
When Shahid Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi at Juhu, a woman wearing a red saree, who struggled her way amid the mob, managed to take a picture with him. Shahid was generous enough to pose with the fans, who smiled their way through the reel.
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 to hit the floors from Jan 2020
According to sources, Hrithik Roshan’s next movie announcement will be Krrish 4 which begins shoot from January next year. Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik have been sitting for a while on the creatives and haven't finalized the shoot location yet.
Isha Ambani looking stunning as ever in lilac lace saree
Isha Ambani was spotted during her cousin Nayantara’s pre-wedding bash, where she made heads turn with her custom hand-embroidered French lace lavender saree that was created by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Alia Bhatt sitting between Neetu and Ranbir during Kapoors' family dinner
A family dinner pic of Alia Bhatt with the Kapoors, including Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor made rounds on social media. Desribed as a flashback image by fanpages, the pic also included Ranbir's niece Samaira and his aunt Rima Jain.
10 pics of Pia Sutaria, the equally hot twin of Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria's twin sister, Pia is a ballet dance of great repute and heads the Ballet division of Ashley Lobo's famous dance school 'Danceworx' academy. Her ten pictures right from a beach wear to breezy dresses made several heads turn.
