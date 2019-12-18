From SRK vs Amit Shah to Shilpa Shetty vs Smriti Irani - Actors and politicians of the same age

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar conveyed his dietary advice to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While many had a laugh, some addressed it as a serious need of the hour. But do our politicians really have the time like a celeb to flex those muscles at a gym and get a toned bod?
Unlike actors who make it to showbiz with their looks, politicians in India do not seem to care for the same. While we do have some who are changing the game with glamour (Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty), others have made peace with the way things are. Here’s a list of people who are of the same age but look worlds apart.
Shilpa Shetty 44 years - Smriti Irani 43 years
Shah Rukh Khan 54 years - Amit Shah 55 years
Rekha 65 years - Mayawati 63 years
Mammotty 68 years - Narendra Modi 69 years
Mamata Banerjee 64 years - Dimple Kapadia 62 years
Priyanka Vadra 47 years- Pooja Bhatt 47 years
Arvind Kejriwal 51 years - Akshay Kumar 52 years
Devendra Fadnavis 49 years - Saif Ali Khan 49 years
Suniel Shetty 58 years - Uddhav Thackeray 59 years
Madhuri Dixit Nene 52 years - Supriya Sule 50 years
Rajpal Yadav 48 years - Rahul Gandhi 49 years
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)