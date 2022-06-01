From Siddhant Chaturvedi to Tara Sutaria... Five actors who are winning hearts with their painting skills

Janhvi Kapoor

Last year, the actress took to social media to flaunt her artistic side. She shared a bevy of artwork that she had hand-painted herself and left her fans impressed with her intrinsic detailing.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Last year, a picture of him painting went viral on the internet. And ever since, there has been no turning back for his fans. They totally love the actor-turned-painter vibe that Siddhant has been exuding.

Salman Khan

A self-taught artist, Salman began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood. Inspired by Mother Teresa and her humanitarian work, the Saint is a recurring theme in many of his paintings.

Tara Sutaria

When the pandemic was at its peak, Tara used her time to indulge in her favourite passion: Art. She shared a sketch, which she had made from leftover charcoal from a barbecue dinner.

Karan Singh Grover

Recently, the actor-turned-painter started using the pseudonym Starinfinity. A creative result of being at the crossroads of spirituality and art, Karan’s artwork can now be viewed virtually. The actor is self-taught, who allows the flow of energy to guide him through his creative process.

