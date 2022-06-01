 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

From Siddhant Chaturvedi to Tara Sutaria... Five actors who are winning hearts with their painting skills

It’s no secret that actors have an artistic side. Some like to explore that creative side while some passionately pursue their one true love. The Free Press Journal picks a few actors-turned-artists

CJ DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image

Janhvi Kapoor

Last year, the actress took to social media to flaunt her artistic side. She shared a bevy of artwork that she had hand-painted herself and left her fans impressed with her intrinsic detailing.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Last year, a picture of him painting went viral on the internet. And ever since, there has been no turning back for his fans. They totally love the actor-turned-painter vibe that Siddhant has been exuding.

Salman Khan

A self-taught artist, Salman began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood. Inspired by Mother Teresa and her humanitarian work, the Saint is a recurring theme in many of his paintings.

Tara Sutaria

When the pandemic was at its peak, Tara used her time to indulge in her favourite passion: Art. She shared a sketch, which she had made from leftover charcoal from a barbecue dinner.

Karan Singh Grover

Recently, the actor-turned-painter started using the pseudonym Starinfinity. A creative result of being at the crossroads of spirituality and art, Karan’s artwork can now be viewed virtually. The actor is self-taught, who allows the flow of energy to guide him through his creative process.

Read Also
From Hrithik Roshan to Alia Bhatt... Five Indian actors who are Hollywood bound
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentFrom Siddhant Chaturvedi to Tara Sutaria... Five actors who are winning hearts with their painting skills

RECENT STORIES

French Open 2022: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Novak Djokovic to enter semi-finals...

French Open 2022: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal beats World No.1 Novak Djokovic to enter semi-finals...

Carrying excess of luggage in trains to cost more; Railway Ministry announces new rules

Carrying excess of luggage in trains to cost more; Railway Ministry announces new rules

Maharashtra: Gang of blackmailers held by Raigad police

Maharashtra: Gang of blackmailers held by Raigad police

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw unions complain about unruly drivers at airport terminal

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw unions complain about unruly drivers at airport terminal

MSRTC's 74th anniversary today to enter into diamond jubilee year

MSRTC's 74th anniversary today to enter into diamond jubilee year