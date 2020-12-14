From Sara-Kartik to Vanessa-Austin, most shocking celebrity breakups of 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while lovebirds painted the internet red with mushy pictures from their self-isolation period, several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities were busy nursing their broke hearts.
2020 saw the marriages of Adele, Kelly Clarkson and others crumble and the relationships of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simspon hit rock bottom.
Here's looking at some of the most shocking break ups of 2020:
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Hudgens and Austin Butler, who had been in a long-distance relationship as they filmed projects in different countries, called it quits in January, after more than eight years of dating.
Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, were first spotted together in 2011.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who created a lot of buzz after they began shooting for Imtiaz Ali‘s romantic drama 'Love Aaj Kal', reportedly parted ways in January.
Sara had confessed on 'Koffee With Karan 6' that she would like to date Kartik. Post that, Ranveer Singh did the honours and officially introduced them at an event.
From BTS scenes, to birthday posts and even turning as a pickup at the airport, fans were in love with the duo’s chemistry.
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
After her divorce with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyyrus made headlines for her romance with Australian singer Cody Simpson. They called it quits in August, after 10 months of dating.
The news of Simpson and Cyrus' split was revealed just hours before the premiere of her new song, 'Midnight Sky.
Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often shared strings of romantic photographs with her beau Eban Hyams, recently revealed that they have parted ways.
Last month, Krishna had taken to her Instagram story to inform her fan clubs that the two are no longer together.
"All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," Krishna had posted.
Sana Khan's break up with choreographer Melvin Louis
Actress Sana Khan, who became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 6', broke up with her choreographer boyfriend, Melvin Louis in February.
She had accused him of cheating and had said that their relationship turned toxic after they started having petty fights.
Sana and Melvin first met each other at the latter's dance studio when they shot for a video. The 'Proper Patola' dance video featuring Sana went viral in just a few days. The couple was also reportedly approached for the dance reality sow, 'Nach Baliye' but they had rejected the offer.
The 'Silambattam' actress is now happily married to Anas Sayed.
Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla
Actor Priyank Sharma made his relationship with 'Bigg Boss 11' housemate Benafsha Soonawalla official in April this year with a mushy photo.
However, according to latest reports, there seems to be trouble in paradise. According to the Times of India, the duo seems to have “hit a rough patch.”
Priyanka and Benafsha have reportedly taken down their pictures and have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
'Riverdale' stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart broke up in June after dating for over three years.
The actors, who play love interests Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on The CW show, tend to be on and off but are not together anymore.
The duo sparked romance rumours in May 2017 and confirmed their relationship the next year when they posed together on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.
Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani parted ways with girlfriend and actress Asha Negi earlier this year.
After dating for almost 6 years, the the couple who became a household name with their debut show 'Pavitra Rishta', reportedly broke up in March.
Commenting on the reports of her breakup, the actress had told Pinkvilla, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies."
According to reports, Ritvik has now found love in singer Monica Dogra.
