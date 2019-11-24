From 'Playboy' Amitabh to 'Wolverine' Tharoor: This Instagram account is the mother of all throwbacks

Instagram gave a boost to the trend of Throwback Thursdays and Flashback Fridays. A blast from the past is certain to bring back some fond memories, as most of us look back at our good ol’ days. A hidden treasure on the photo sharing platform, has an entire feed on unseen pictures of Bollywood personalities, sportsperson and politicians. Here’s a reel that will surely make your jaw drop.
Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore
After the 1969 hit filmÂ Aradhana Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna recreated their chemistry in films like Safar, Avishkaar and Amar Prem. Giving hits after hit they were the most sought after couple in films of the 70s. Although the emergence of action films and the image of angry young man soon caught the fancy of the audience's, who quickly got over the romantic films of that era. The last hit film of the pair was Daag. The film which started the downfall of that kind of cinema. ð¬ð¬ð¬
Virat Kohli
A 16-year old boy, suffering from cancer, wished to meet his favourite cricketer Virat Kohli. His grandmother went to Kohliâs hotel and told him about her grandsonâs condition and his wish to meet him. Kohli, without wasting any time, went to the hospital to meet the boy and spent some quality time with him. It wasnât the only thing that he did. Kohli also arranged two VVIP tickets of an IPL 8 match along with a chauffeur driven car to pick the boy and his grandmother to watch Kohli and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live in action. Heart-touching that is!Â Respect is the only word that comes to mind for Captain Kohli on and off the field. Here's wishing the India captain a very Happy birthday. Let's see how many kohli fans are there in the comments. ððð #kohli
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor, 63, a member of the Indian National Congress Party, is high up on every list of Indiaâs best and brightest. Heâs written 19 best-selling books including a collection of short stories and three novels, notably âThe Great Indian Novelâ (1989). Heâs also published a biography of Indiaâs first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, seven nonfiction works, plus two books of photographs, about his country. Until he entered politics in 2009, he wrote a weekly column, âIndia Reawakening,â that was syndicated in 80 newspapers worldwide. But in today's spirit one can say Tharoorâs main claim to fame is the number of followers he has on Twitter. No fewer than 7.1 million people imbibe his cogitations avidly, more than any other rank-and-file politician in the world. He's known for his extremely well articulated sentences, correcting grammar and coming up with new unknown words for the twitterati. As famous as ever Tharoor is an icon for today's generation. ððð
Amitabh Bachchan
50 years, yes Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in the film Industry today. It's hard to believe someone doing the same thing for 50 years. Let alone being good at it. Bachchan started his career in films as a rank outsider and did films with other established actors of that era quite often. As unfortunate as it maybe none of his starting films did well. He recalls random people abusing him on roads telling him to go back from wherever he came from. It's a lesson for all us in terms of perseverance to not give up on what you love and what you are meant for. As a bachchan fan I Don't think any other actor would have so many iconic lines to throw as him. I dont think any other actor has been or would be a part of the Indian folklore as strongly as him. Amitabh Bachchan isn't just an actor, he's an emotion that has travelled through generations.ð¬ð¬ð¬ Ps- Let's tag some Bachchan fans and memories in the comments.
Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was considered a misfit when he started his career in the early 90s. He just did some mindless commercial B movies and was never in the A-list. In an attempt to avoid typecasting and broaden his range as an actor, Khan starred as Karan Singh Rathod in the thriller Ek Hasina Thi (2004), a character he described as "a Charles Sobhraj-meets-James Bond kind of a guy". When Khan was initially offered the project, he was unable to do it due to his busy schedule. However, he agreed when Raghavan approached him for the second time, and in preparation for the role, exercised extensively for six months to achieve the physical requirements of his character. Upon release, the film was positively received by critics, with Khan's performing earning praise and probably a big cornerstone in his career.ð¥ð¥ð¥
Salman Khan
For all those who were under the impression that Salman Khan made his debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, you were unfortunately wrong the whole time! The beloved star made his on-screen debut with a film called Biwi Ho To Aisi. In an interview he said "Bihariji, the writer and director of the film, told me that he had approached numerous actors, big and small for the role but all of them refused it, as they did not like something or the other about the part. He was completely frustrated and one fine day, while he was at his garage turned office, he told his team that the next idiot to walk in would be signed for the film. And that idiot was me". Let's have some of your beloved Salman films in the comments.ð¥ð¥ð¥ #Salmankhan #salman
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Nelson Mandela
That's Aishwarya Rai with South Africa's iconic leader Nelson Mandela. She's one of the few celebrities who have decided to donate their eyes. There have speculations about her eye colour. HerÂ eyes areÂ naturally green inÂ colour. But they appear brown in most of her films - which is actually due to wearing contact lenses to suit the character she portrays - due to which many fansÂ have assumed that it is her naturalÂ eye colour. ð¥ð¥ð¥
Dharmendra Deol
The trend of bare chested heroes started with long back in Hindi cinema. Dharmendra bared his upper-half for OP Ralhan's Phool Aur Patthar in 1966. The story of the streetwise Shaka, who brings home a distressed woman (Meena Kumari), and is reformed by her love, hinged on the 'revealing' sequence. A drunk-to-the-gills shaka stumbles onto the room where the petrified woman pretends to be asleep. A sharp gasp pierced cinema halls all over the country when Dharmendra tore off his shirt and advanced menacingly towards the inert feminine figure on the bed. At that precise moment, the celluloid beefcake was born. Before Phool Aur Patthar, heroes had bared their chests mainly in stunt films. After that, overt manifestations of machismo were in. The picture looks quite different today as Indian cinema has a clear cut pre requisite from its leading men to have a body to flaunt. ð¬ð¬ð¬
Indira Gandhi
Zeenat Aman
It is said that the glam doll of 70s was the first to introduce westernized look and boldness on the screen. Zeenat Aman's sultry on-screen personality was refreshingly different from other leading heroines of that era. She did not mind wearing revealing outfits. She did not mind smoking, which was in a first, on screen. Her fashion style and charm were strikingly divergent from others. AmanÂ aced her screen presence with more than just her acting and sexiness. Her clothes added to her armour with cleavage revealing blouses and bell bottoms. She set forth the hippie trend in India with large rudraksh beads and bindis with jeans. Her chosen bright patterned shirts and loud colours made heads turn with every single look on screen. For a brief period, she even went back to writing for magazines likeÂ SavvyÂ andÂ Super in a special column. ð¥ð¥ð¥
