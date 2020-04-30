From love for agarbatti a hatred of nicknames: Some lesser known facts about Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi: Open, frank and unfiltered are some of the words used describe Rishi Kapoor’s life, but there are some aspects of his life which might have evaded public eye. Here’s some trivia from the multifaceted life that he led:

* Rishi Kapoor's love for food, especially non-vegetarian food, is not something that the world doesn't know about. But there was a place he had to turn vegetarian, and that was when he visited Chennai because he was coming after a darshan at Tirupati.

* Rishi Kapoor had a thing for 'agarbatti', and used to carry a packs wherever he went. His favourite fragrance was Nag Champa.

* The world lovingly calls him Chintu ji, and in 2009 he even starred in a film by that name. But he hated his nickname, and once took to Twitter to share his old picture and expressed his views on nicknames, saying "parents must never nickname a child".

* There are several reports suggesting that he used sweaters to look hot.

* He struggled with depression at one point of his career due to back to back failures.

* His songs are evergreen, and still loved by one and all. But Rishi personally never liked many of his songs.

* He always admitted to his flaws. The actor once confessed buying a film award.

The veteran actor passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.