 From Location To Concept: Everything You Need To Know About Sudhanshu Pandey's Upcoming Reality Show The Traitors
Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently announced his shocking exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, is reportedly participating in Amazon Prime's upcoming reality show 'The traitors.' Sudhanshu's exit from Anupamaa sparked a lot of speculations, however, the actor stirred clear from all of it and called his decision to exit Anupamaa a personal choice.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image

Sudhanshu Pandey has been making headlines ever since his alleged exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. While there have been several reports suggesting that the actor had a fallout with producer Rajan Shahi and costar Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu has stirred clear from the said controversies and has stated that it was him who called it quits and not the other way round.

article-image

Well, several reports suggested that Sudhanshu may be seen in an upcoming web show of Amazon Prime. Now, a report in India Forums confirms the same and reveals details about the actor's upcoming stint. According to the said report, Sudhanshu's upcoming show for Amazon Prime is titled 'The Traitors' and the show will be shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The show is reported to be hosted by Karan Johar, who was last seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT.

The format of the show will revolve around the contestants being confined to a particular location for ten days. The contestants will have to compete with each other to survive and ultimately win the game. They will be assigned several tasks for the same. However, there will also be a twist in the game. According to the said report, the host of the show will choose a few contestants as 'traitors' who will eliminate the faithful contestants from the show.

article-image

While Sudhanshu has not given any confirmation on the same, it will be interesting to see the actor participate in a reality show after his long association with Anupamaa.

article-image

