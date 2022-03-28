From Jada confessing of cheating on Will Smith in 2020 vs him defending her at Oscars 2022 by slapping Chris Rock; check here

American actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock after he got miffed at the latter's joke directed at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars 2022. It happened when Rock appeared on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and he then hit a joke about Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head.

However, in 2020, Hollywood's power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith who were then married for about 23 years appeared on the show Red Table Talk in order to openly address the rumours that Jada was unfaithful to Will with singer-songwriter August Alsina.

The two Smiths had decided to come to the show and clear the rumours about their relationship that sparked after a Live session with radio show host Angela Lee and August Alsina, in which he said he gave “years” of his life to a relationship with Jada that had Will’s blessing. The Smiths hinted to claim they still have “unconditional love” and at the end of the discussion, joked, “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”

Wait, what? Did she cheat or not, for real? Though, there are claims that the interview held her confession over cheating on Will Smith. Fans of Jada and Will are still totally confused with some feeling sympathy for Will if the case was true, later in 2022 as Will defended his lady love over unacceptable joke by Chris Rock at the prestigious awards, things seem to have paved better to their "Bad marriage".

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:21 PM IST