e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

FBI identifies man killed after taking hostages at Texas synagogue as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal AkramHarak Singh Rawat sacked as Uttarakhand minister, expelled from BJP
Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:36 AM IST

From Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar and Jyotika, Suriya Sivakumar to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here's how they celebrated the auspicious occasions of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan and Lohri

Indian stars recently got into the festive mode to ring in the special days
CJ Desk
PIC: Instagram/dreamgirlhemamalini

PIC: Instagram/dreamgirlhemamalini

Advertisement

Indian stars recently got into the festive mode to ring in the special days with their families and loved ones. Whether it was creating gourmet delights, seeking blessings from the divine, or simply dressing up to the nines, they nailed every bit of it.

Hema Malini

PIC: Instagram/dreamgirlhemamalini

The legendary actress celebrated Pongal at home. She prepared Pongal too and shared the joy with her millions of followers on social media.

Esha Deol Takhtani

Advertisement

PIC: INSTAGRAM/imeshadeol

Like mother, like daughter. Esha, too, celebrated the festival and recalled how this tradition was introduced to her by her grandmother.

Jyotika and Suriya Sivakumar

PIC: Instagram/jyotika

Advertisement

South film industry's power couple celebrated Pongal with a dash of tradition and lots of sweetness and love.

Malavika Mohanan

Pic: Instagram/malavikamohanan_

As she celebrated Pongal, Malavika chose a gorgeous yellow outfit, and the icing on the cake was her gorgeous smile.

Akshay Kumar

Advertisement

Pic: Instagram/akshaykumar

The khiladi of Bollywood celebrated Makar Sankranti and shared a photo of himself enjoying a kite-flying session.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

The lissom actress prepared til gud laddoos to celebrate Makar Sankranti and also wished her fans a happy Pongal.

ALSO READ

Revealed! What do Bollywood stars Kalki Koechlin, Hrithik Roshan, Omi Vaidya have in common with... Revealed! What do Bollywood stars Kalki Koechlin, Hrithik Roshan, Omi Vaidya have in common with...
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:36 AM IST
Advertisement