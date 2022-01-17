From Hema Malini to Akshay Kumar and Jyotika, Suriya Sivakumar to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, here's how they celebrated the auspicious occasions of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan and Lohri

Indian stars recently got into the festive mode to ring in the special days with their families and loved ones. Whether it was creating gourmet delights, seeking blessings from the divine, or simply dressing up to the nines, they nailed every bit of it.

Hema Malini

PIC: Instagram/dreamgirlhemamalini

The legendary actress celebrated Pongal at home. She prepared Pongal too and shared the joy with her millions of followers on social media.

Esha Deol Takhtani

Advertisement

PIC: INSTAGRAM/imeshadeol

Like mother, like daughter. Esha, too, celebrated the festival and recalled how this tradition was introduced to her by her grandmother.

Jyotika and Suriya Sivakumar

PIC: Instagram/jyotika

Advertisement

South film industry's power couple celebrated Pongal with a dash of tradition and lots of sweetness and love.

Malavika Mohanan

Pic: Instagram/malavikamohanan_

As she celebrated Pongal, Malavika chose a gorgeous yellow outfit, and the icing on the cake was her gorgeous smile.

Akshay Kumar

Advertisement

Pic: Instagram/akshaykumar

The khiladi of Bollywood celebrated Makar Sankranti and shared a photo of himself enjoying a kite-flying session.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

The lissom actress prepared til gud laddoos to celebrate Makar Sankranti and also wished her fans a happy Pongal.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:36 AM IST