From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Dolly Kitty': Upcoming movies, shows on Netflix in the second half of September 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

“Some more reasons to stay in bed and not move till September ends,” wrote the streaming giant on social media.

Streaming giant Netflix rolled out its list of upcoming movies and shows for the second half of September 2020.

In a post captioned as, “Some more reasons to stay in bed and not move till September ends,” Netflix listed out some new releases such as ‘Enola Holmes’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Here’s the complete list.

16 September

The Devil All The Time

Baby: S3

MeatEater: S9

Criminal: UK: S2

Click

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed

17 September

Anaamika

Nee Enge En Anbe

18 September

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Ratched

19 September

The Royal Bengal Tiger

Fukrey Boyzzz: S1

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns

Santa Banta Pvt Ltd

Bhaji In Problem

22 September

Jack Whitehall: Travels with

My Father: S4

Kiss the Ground

23 September

Enola Holmes

24 September

The Chef Show: S2

The Emoji Movie

28 September

Rough Night

Ankhon Dekhi

Dedh Ishqiya

Golmaal Returns

Ishq Vishk

Ishqiya

Jab We Met

Mann

Manorama Six Feet Under

Welcome

30 September

The Boys in the Band

The Good Place: S4

Sorry to Bother You

Battle: Los Angeles

The Little Stranger

