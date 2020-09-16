From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Dolly Kitty': Upcoming movies, shows on Netflix in the second half of September 2020

Streaming giant Netflix rolled out its list of upcoming movies and shows for the second half of September 2020.
In a post captioned as, “Some more reasons to stay in bed and not move till September ends,” Netflix listed out some new releases such as ‘Enola Holmes’ starring Millie Bobby Brown, and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.
Here’s the complete list.
16 September
The Devil All The Time
Baby: S3
MeatEater: S9
Criminal: UK: S2
Click
Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed
17 September
Anaamika
Nee Enge En Anbe
18 September
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Ratched
19 September
The Royal Bengal Tiger
Fukrey Boyzzz: S1
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
Santa Banta Pvt Ltd
Bhaji In Problem
22 September
Jack Whitehall: Travels with
My Father: S4
Kiss the Ground
23 September
Enola Holmes
24 September
The Chef Show: S2
The Emoji Movie
28 September
Rough Night
Ankhon Dekhi
Dedh Ishqiya
Golmaal Returns
Ishq Vishk
Ishqiya
Jab We Met
Mann
Manorama Six Feet Under
Welcome
30 September
The Boys in the Band
The Good Place: S4
Sorry to Bother You
Battle: Los Angeles
The Little Stranger
