From Elle Beauty Awards 2019 to gala for a cause: How Mumbai partied this week

Red carpet and other happy hues
It was a starry, starry night at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 at Taj Lands End. The red carpet attracted many more colours as the stars walked in, one by one, and were captured by the paparazzi. French beauty brand Clarins won Brand of the Year, followed by Dior. In a rare occurrence, two leading beauty brands - Innisfree and Moroccan Oil - tied for third place. Kareena Kapoor Khan was declared Elle Icon while Janhvi Kapoor was awarded Beauty Tastemaker of the year. The trophies were all customised and designed flawlessly by Klove, a revolutionary design brand that was also responsible for crafting an extraordinary celebrity photo booth for the event, complete with a 125 kg stainless steel horse carefully placed inside. Yes, there was cocktails and dinner and, as they say, a good time was had by all.
Gala for a cause
When Maheka Mirpuri invites you, you accept readily for you know you will be in for a classy, cheerful and caring time. This was the case at her charity gala and fundraiser for cancer patients of Tata Memorial Hospital. The event at the Crystal Room of the Taj saw John Abraham as guest of honour, Sunny Leone as host and actor Karan Wahi conducting the live auction with guests bidding for art, luxury watches, jewellery, ensembles and destinations. Models walked the ramp to a live Sufi rendition in this merry mix of music and fashion. Sparkling and other wine fines, Hopper beer, Glenlivet 12 and other choicest spirits were in full flow at the bar, followed by a delightful dinner.
Fine wine shine
The wine shine was on at the 2019 India Wine Awards at The Leela. As many as 116 medals were awarded, to wines in Silver, Gold and Diamond Best in Show categories, and a further 17 restaurants in the country were recognized for their outstanding wine lists and as best wine destinations. This initiative powered by Sonal Holland, India’s first Master of Wine, founder-director of SoHo Wine Club and her namesake academy, was a cheerful experience. Wines entered in the competition were judged over two days, in September, by a panel chaired by Sonal Holland, comprising 17 distinguished wine professionals, hospitality leaders and tastemakers. Like always, the tastings were done blind, without any knowledge of producer, region or quality level.
French connection
Looking happy indeed was Tanushri Biyani, brand ambassador, Future Group. Well, her group brought in French accessory brand Ceriz to town, setting up store at Atria mall in Worli. With Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador, Ceriz brought in its trendy clutches, totes, backpacks, handbags and athleisure footwear. Keeping its ‘effortlessly glamorous’ tagline in mind, Ceriz’s autumn/winter collection includes the Perfect Suiting aimed at the working woman, the playful Freestyle Blash paired with Casual Luxe footwear; Strike A Pose with its bohemian metallic look, Modern Shift for the digital diva, the casual weekend Country Wear line of footwear and bags and the ultra-glamorous Luxe Bordo.
