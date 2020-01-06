From Brian Cox to The Crown's Olivia Colman, here's the complete list of 77th Golden Globe winners

The prestigious 77th Golden Globes is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. It is the first awards presentation for distinguished achievements in the film industry granted by Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association.
The host Ricky Gervais had everyone laughing with his unapologetic punches on everyone and everything from the state of cinema to sexual predators under the colourful Hollywood sky.
From Brian Cox’s first-ever Golden to the show Chernobyl that received two Golden Globes, here is the complete list of everyone that added a Golden Globe to their laurels shelf this year.
Best Film- Drama
1917- A First World War drama.
Best actress in a film - Drama
Renée Zellweger for Judy, a biopic.
Best actor in a film – Drama
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Best film – Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a film – Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina for The Farewell
Best actor in a film – Musical or Comedy
Taron Egerton for Rocketman
Best supporting actor in a film
Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best score – Film
Joker
Best limited series or TV film
Chernobyl
Best actress in a limited series or TV film
Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon
Best director – Film
Sam Mendes for 1917
Best actress in a TV series – Drama
Olivia Colman for The Crown
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Patricia Arquette for The Act
Best song – Film
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
Fleabag
Best supporting actress in a film
Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Best film – Animated
Missing Link
Best screenplay – Film
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actor in a TV series – Drama
Brian Cox for Succession
Best film – Foreign Language
Parasite
Best actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag
Best TV series – Drama
Succession
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl
Best actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef for Ramy
Best actor in a limited series or TV film
Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice
