From Brian Cox to The Crown's Olivia Colman, here's the complete list of 77th Golden Globe winners

By FPJ Web Desk

The host Ricky Gervais had everyone laughing with his unapologetic punches on everyone and everything from the state of cinema to sexual predators under the colourful Hollywood sky.

Actor Brian Cox and Nicole Asan arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by AFP

The prestigious 77th Golden Globes is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. It is the first awards presentation for distinguished achievements in the film industry granted by Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association.

From Brian Cox’s first-ever Golden to the show Chernobyl that received two Golden Globes, here is the complete list of everyone that added a Golden Globe to their laurels shelf this year.

Best Film- Drama

1917- A First World War drama.

Best actress in a film - Drama

Renée Zellweger for Judy, a biopic.

Best actor in a film – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best film – Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a film – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina for The Farewell

Best actor in a film – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton for Rocketman

Best supporting actor in a film

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best score – Film

Joker

Best limited series or TV film

Chernobyl

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon

Best director – Film

Sam Mendes for 1917

Best actress in a TV series – Drama

Olivia Colman for The Crown

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Patricia Arquette for The Act

Best song – Film

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

Fleabag

Best supporting actress in a film

Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Best film – Animated

Missing Link

Best screenplay – Film

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actor in a TV series – Drama

Brian Cox for Succession

Best film – Foreign Language

Parasite

Best actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag

Best TV series – Drama

Succession

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl

Best actor in a TV series – Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Best actor in a limited series or TV film

Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice

