From bit-part roles to big win at 2019 Cardiff Film Festival, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come a long way

'Sacred Games' actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been bestowed with the Golden Dragon Award at this year's Cardiff International Film Festival in the UK.

The actor on Tuesday extended a word of thanks to UK politician and counsel general of Wales, Mick Antoniw, for presenting him with the award at this year's festival.

"Thank You Mr. Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General of Wales, UK & "Cardiff International Film Festival" for bestowing me with the prestigious Golden Dragon Award," Nawaz tweeted.

Cardiff Festival which commenced on Thursday, October 24, and ended on Sunday, October 27, also honoured veteran Hollywood actor Judi Dench with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor also congratulated Dench writing, "Congratulations #DameJudiDench on receiving the Lifetime Achievement award."